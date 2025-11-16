Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Nabs two-way pact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mashack agreed to a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The No. 59 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Mashack began the season with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. Over five appearances with the Hustle, he has averaged 7.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old will give the Grizzlies some much-needed depth in the backcourt with Javon Small (toe) and Scotty Pippen (toe) facing long-term absences and with Ja Morant (calf) and Ty Jerome (calf) uncertain to be available for the team's next game Tuesday in San Antonio.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Moves past hamstring injury•
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Dealing with hamstring soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Dishes out nine assists in SL loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Headed to Memphis•
-
Warriors' Jahmai Mashack: Traded to Golden State•
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Headed to Memphis•