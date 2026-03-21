Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mashack (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Maschack is set to miss a third consecutive game while recovering from a left ankle sprain, and his next chance to return is Monday against the Hawks. Cam Spencer and Rayan Rupert should continue to operate in expanded roles for as long as Maschack is out of action.
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