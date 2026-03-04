Mashack (two-way) will be inactive for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

With Cedric Coward (knee) and Ty Jerome (thigh) returning Tuesday following multi-game absences, Memphis will opt to hold out Mashack and fellow two-way player Javon Small in an effort to preserve their availability. Mashack is inactive for the second time in 12 games, after he appeared in each of the other 10 contests while averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.6 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes. After Tuesday's contest, the defensive-minded guard will be eligible to suit up for 16 of the Grizzlies' remaining 22 games.