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Mashack is out for Friday's game against the Celtics due to a sprained left ankle.

Friday is set to be a second consecutive absence for Mashack, whose next chance to play comes on a short turnaround Saturday versus the Hornets. His absence should keep each of Cam Spencer, Rayan Rupert and Javon Small in a significant role in the backcourt against Boston.

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