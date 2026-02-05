Mashack closed Wednesday's 129-125 win over the Kings with two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 23 minutes.

Mashack appeared for the first time in the past 12 games, logging a career-high 23 minutes in the process. Memphis appears to be headed for a rebuild, potentially opening up playing time for a multitude of young pieces. While we aren't running to add Maskack, he is someone to keep an eye on moving forward.