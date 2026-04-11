Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Records triple-double in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mashack finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals over 48 minutes during Friday's 147-101 loss to the Jazz.
Mashack finished with a triple-double, but the milestone isn't surprising considering Memphis' slim six-player rotation. The 2025 second-round pick should serve as part of a youth-based rebuild in Memphis, as the Tennessee product has posted decent numbers since rejoining the parent club two months ago.
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