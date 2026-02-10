Mashack will be deployed off the bench Monday night against Golden State, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Mashack drew his first start of the season Saturday while the Grizzlies were severely shorthanded, but he'll bump back to a bench role Monday. The Tennessee product hasn't had much involvement when Memphis is healthy, as he's averaging 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 9.8 minutes per game across 10 outings this season.