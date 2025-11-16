The Grizzlies signed Mashack to a two-way contract Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The No. 59 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Mashack began the season with the G League's Memphis Hustle and will now latch on with the organization on a two-way pact. Over five appearances with the Hustle thus far, he has averaged 7.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest. In a corresponding move, the Grizzlies waived PJ Hall.