Mashack will start against Portland on Saturday.

With the Grizzlies extremely shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set, the two-way player will make his first career NBA start. Mashack has logged 20-plus minutes in back-to-back games, averaging 3.5 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per tilt during that span.