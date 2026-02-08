Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mashack will start against Portland on Saturday.
With the Grizzlies extremely shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set, the two-way player will make his first career NBA start. Mashack has logged 20-plus minutes in back-to-back games, averaging 3.5 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per tilt during that span.
