Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mashack is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Denver.
Mashack has played 20 or more minutes in four straight games for the short-handed Grizzlies, and Wednesday's game will mark his second start during that span. He's been stellar on the defensive end, totaling 14 steals in those four games, and he's fresh off a career-high 17 points Monday against Golden State.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Makes impact on both ends Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Returns to bench role•
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Rare appearance Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Nabs two-way pact•
-
Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Moves past hamstring injury•