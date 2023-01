LaRavia (ankle) is available for Monday's game against San Antonio, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

LaRavia was recalled from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday, and he'll be able to play through his right ankle soreness against the Spurs. Over 23 appearances with the parent club this year, he's averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.