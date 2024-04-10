LaRavia (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Cavs.
LaRavia is back after a two-game stint on the sidelines, and he should get all the run he can handle as Memphis goes into Wednesday's game with just eight active players. He's a reasonable target in daily fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Considered doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Out against 76ers•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Coming off bench Monday•