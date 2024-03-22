LaRavia (illness) is good to go for Friday's game in San Antonio, Konchar (heel) is available for Friday's matchup with the Spurs.

LaRavia was a late addition to the Grizzlies' injury report, but it looks like the team was just exercising caution at the time. Look for him to take on his usual role providing depth at forward assuming he avoids any setbacks. The 22-year-old has averaged 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 triples across 30.0 minutes over his previous five games.