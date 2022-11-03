LaRavia (illness) is available to play Wednesday versus Portland.
LaRavia will be available for the Grizzlies on Wednesday after missing the past two games with an illness. The rookie is posting 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds across five appearances this year.
