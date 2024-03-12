LaRavia will come off the bench for Tuesday's game versus the Wizards.

Memphis' lineups continue to be all over the place, but LaRavia is likely to maintain a decent role with the amount of injuries on the roster. In his last outing Sunday versus the Thunder, LaRavia had 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes.