The Grizzlies assigned LaRavia to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.

LaRavia, Ziaire Williams and Kenneth Lofton will all begin the second-half schedule in the G League. Across 17 appearances with the Hustle, LaRavia is averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 28.5 minutes per game.