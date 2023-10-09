LaRavia posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 20 minutes of action Sunday, as Memphis beat Indiana 127-122.

LaRavia's 14 shot attempts trailed only Jaren Jackson for the team lead. Despite LaRavia's single assist, he spent numerous possessions as the Grizzlies' transition ball handler or offensive initiator. The 21-year-old has point-forward upside, but he's yet to capitalize on the NBA stage. LaRavia shot 38.9 percent from the field along with a 1.17 AST/TO ratio in 35 games last season.