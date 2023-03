LaRavia will join the Hustle for Friday's playoff game before rejoining the Grizzlies for the evening game versus the Clippers.

LaRavia will likely see action in the G League contest Friday morning, but he's unlikely to see the 21 minutes of action he saw against the Clippers on Wednesday in the rematch Friday evening. Including Wednesday's increased playing time, LaRavia has just 12 appearances under the belt since the calendar flip to 2023, averaging 7.1 minutes per game.