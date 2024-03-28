LaRavia accumulated 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 136-124 loss to the Lakers.

His efforts weren't enough to bring Memphis back against a suddenly hot Lakers squad, but LaRavia at least helped keep the Grizzlies from being completely blown out with 14 of his 25 points in the fourth period. Overall, the second-year forward scored all but four of his points from beyond the arc, and his seven three-pointers more than doubled his previous career-best mark of three. LaRavia is usually good for a triple or two per contest, so there's little reason to expect this type of output from deep on a consistent basis, though he has held some low-end fantasy value of late with averages of 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals through 14 games in March.