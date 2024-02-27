LaRavia ended Monday's 111-86 loss to Brooklyn with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes.

LaRavia was one of just three Grizzlies to post double-digit scoring in a dismal affair collectively. The third-year wing has yet to carve out a niche, but he should have ample opportunity with Memphis fully prioritizing development and experimentation down the stretch.