LaRavia will come off the bench with Santi Aldama entering the starting lineup Monday against the Pistons.

LaRavia is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while knocking down 38.7 percent of 6.2 threes across his last five contests off the bench. GG Jackson, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson will comprise Memphis' starting frontcourt Monday.