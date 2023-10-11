LaRavia delivered 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block across 22 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 108-102 preseason win over the Bucks.

LaRavia didn't have his best shooting performance Tuesday and struggled from behind the arc, but he still posted a solid stat line while reaching the 15-point mark. LaRavia is in the mix for bench minutes once the regular season rolls around, and he could be a decent scoring threat in the second unit. He averaged just 3.0 points per game as a rookie, but he's bound to surpass that mark if given a bigger role in 2023-24.