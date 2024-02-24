LaRavia (ankle) recorded three points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes Friday in the Grizzlies' 101-95 loss to the Clippers.

Making his first appearance for Memphis in more than five weeks after missing time with a left ankle sprain, LaRavia took hold of a rotation spot for the injury riddled Grizzlies. He provided a useful output in the steals column, but the poor shooting took a better fantasy line off the table for LaRavia. The 2022 first-round pick might be able to hold down a spot on the second unit for the foreseeable future, but he'll need to get more minutes before he warrants much attention outside of the deepest of fantasy leagues.