LaRavia is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to right ankle soreness.

LaRavia was elevated from the G League, where he dropped 25 points (8-16 FG) for the Hustle on Sunday, Monday morning but is questionable for the Grizzlies' contest in the evening due to right ankle soreness. The extent of the issue is unclear, but his potential absence shouldn't impact head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation.