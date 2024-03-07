LaRavia notched 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-109 win over Philadelphia.

The second-year forward delivered his second straight double-double, which are the only two of LaRavia's career. He's taken on a large role in the Grizzlies' rotation since the All-Star break, averaging 23.6 minutes over the last seven games, and he's turned that court time into 11.1 points, 5.9 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals a contest. The holes in LaRavia's game are apparent. He's shooting 36.9 percent from the floor and 25.9 percent (7-for-27) from beyond the arc during that time, but Memphis' injury woes this season have left them with little choice but to try to accelerate the development of the 2022 first-round pick.