LaRavia (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
LaRavia is unlikely to play through lower-back soreness Wednesday, and his next chance to suit up for the Grizzlies would be Friday against the Pelicans. If the former first-rounder is ultimately ruled out as expected, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama stand out as candidates for increased run off Memphis' bench against Charlotte.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Provides boost off bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Hands out career-high 10 assists•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Suiting up Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Won't go Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Injures right ankle Sunday•