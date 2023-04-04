LaRavia will not play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
LaRavia was a late addition to the injury report with right calf soreness and will end up sitting out the opening leg of the team's back-to-back set. It's unclear whether or not he will be available for Wednesday's game in New Orleans.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Late addition to the injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Brief run with Hustle ahead Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Paces team on scoreboard•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Headed to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Makes return from back injury•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Available to play•