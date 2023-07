LaRavia recorded 22 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 83-74 Summer League loss to the Clippers.

LaRavia has been one of Memphis' leading scorers throughout the Summer League. While his efficiency has been inconsistent, his volume from the charity stripe allowed him to post at least 20 points for the second straight outing.