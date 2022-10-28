LaRavia closed Thursday's 125-110 victory over the Kings with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes.

LaRavia stepped into a larger role in the win, thanks largely to the absence of John Konchar. He has looked relatively impressive in limited minutes thus far this season and could be a name to watch. He would likely need a couple of players to go down before becoming a fantasy consideration, so in the meantime, simply monitor his playing time moving forward.