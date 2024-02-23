LaRavia (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Parker Fleming of parkerflemingblog.com reports.
LaRavia has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Memphis' last 17 games due to a left ankle sprain. However, it wouldn't be surprising for the 22-year-old guard to operate under a minutes restriction.
