LaRavia totaled 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and a career-high 10 assists over 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 loss to the Warriors.

LaRavia handed out a career-high 10 assists Saturday, stepping up as a distributor off the bench in a big way amid the ongoing absence of star playmaker Ja Morant (shoulder). Still, LaRavia remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option for the most part, as he's averaging just 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.5 threes in 19.7 minutes over his last eight games. The 2022 first-round pick is shooting a sizzling 66.7 percent from deep during this stretch, though. If Luke Kennard (hamstring) remains out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, LaRavia should play a defined role from Memphis' second unit once again.