The Grizzlies assigned LaRavia to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.

The rookie will make his return to the G League after he logged seven minutes of garbage-time run for the Grizzlies in Tuesday's 125-108 loss to the Suns. With the NBA team at full strength, LaRavia isn't in line to hold a regular rotation role in the foreseeable future, so he'll likely continue to join the Hustle on a recurring basis as the organization looks to open up as much playing time for him as possible.