LaRavia was selected by the Timberwolves with the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but will be dealt to Memphis for a package headlined by the No. 22 and No. 29 picks in the 2022 Draft.

LaRavia's rapid climb up draft boards ends with a top-20 selection. Mostly unheralded in high school, LaRavia attended local Indiana State prior to transferring and breaking out at Wake Forest. He brings point-forward and floor-spacing skills to a versatile Memphis team. LaRavia averaged 14.6 points on 55.9/38.4/77.7 percent shooting for the Demon Deacons in 2021-22.