LaRavia amassed 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-92 loss to Portland.

The 19th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has a golden opportunity in front of him due to all the injuries in Memphis, and at least for one night LaRavia took advantage, delivering a career-high scoring effort. In four games since returning from an ankle injury of his own however, the 22-year-old forward is averaging just 9.8 points, 4.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals.