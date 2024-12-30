LaRavia did not return to Sunday's 130-106 loss to the Thunder due to a right ankle sprain. He finished with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and two assists over 14 minutes.

LaRavia checked out early in the fourth quarter and was initially listed as doubtful to return. Part of that may have had to do with the Grizzlies' large deficit, but the severity of the sprain should be determined over the next day or two. LaRavia is in danger of missing Tuesday's game against the Suns, and if he were to be sidelined that would open the door for more playing time for Cam Spencer, Luke Kennard and Colin Castleton.