LaRavia is now questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with right calf soreness.
LaRavia was downgraded to questionable just hours before tipoff due to right calf soreness. Considering LaRavia played three games in March, his availability should have minimal impact on the Grizzlies' rotation.
