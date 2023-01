LaRavia tallied 34 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-122 win over Santa Cruz.

After spending time with the parent club, LaRavia returned to the Hustle on Tuesday and was productive as a starter during Wednesday's matchup. He's averaging 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28.3 minutes per game during the G League regular season.