LaRavia had zero points (0-2 FG) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Monday's 134-124 victory over Brooklyn.

LaRavia entered Monday's contest averaging 7.7 points in 16.7 minutes per contest, but the return of Dillon Brooks (thigh) dented his role substantially. The 6-foot-8 LaRavia was solid to begin his career, knocking down 6-of-11 threes. The rookie will likely return to an end-of-bench role.