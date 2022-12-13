LaRavia (ankle) played four minutes and contributed an offensive rebound and no other statistics in Monday's 128-103 win over the Hawks.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins didn't include LaRavia in the rotation in the rookie's return from a six-game absence, as the rookie didn't see the court until the Grizzlies held a 30-point lead with 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. While LaRavia was sidelined, Ziaire Williams returned from an extended absence of his own, and Williams appears to have supplanted LaRavia for a rotation spot for the time being.