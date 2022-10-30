LaRavia (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Utah.
LaRavia and Ja Morant missed Saturday's game against Utah while battling an illness, and both players are now considered questionable for Monday night. The rookie out of Wake Forest has been a regular in the rotation thus far, though it's possible Ziaire Williams (knee) will eventually cut into LaRavia's workload once he's back from injury.
