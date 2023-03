LaRavia (back) missed both of his three-point attempts and recorded no other statistics in three minutes of court time in Saturday's 133-119 win over the Warriors.

LaRavia, who had been sidelined for nearly a week with the back injury, checked into the game for the final three minutes of garbage time. Though he's ostensibly healthy again, the rookie first-round pick looks as though he'll continue to be on the outside of the rotation.