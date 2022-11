LaRavia supplied 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets.

LaRavia slid into a larger role in the loss, closing in on 30 minutes for just the second time this season. While he has flashed a small amount of upside across the first 13 games of his career, his role is simply too inconsistent to warrant attention outside of deeper formats.