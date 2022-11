LaRavia is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to left foot soreness.

LaRavia has played a sizable role off the bench for Memphis through the first quarter of the campaign, logging 18.4 minutes per contest in his 16 appearances. Unfortunately, he may be forced to take at least a night off Wednesday. If he can't go, David Roddy, Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama are among the candidates to see additional minutes.