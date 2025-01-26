LaRavia (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
LaRavia will be sidelined for a third straight game due to lower back soreness, and his next opportunity to play will be against the Knicks on Monday. GG Jackson and John Konchar should continue to see increased playing time off the bench due to LaRavia's absence.
