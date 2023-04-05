LaRavia (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
LaRavia was a late scratch Tuesday against the Trail Blazers and will remain out for the second half of the back-to-back set. His continued absence shouldn't significantly impact the Grizzlies' rotation.
