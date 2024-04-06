LaRavia (ankle) will not play against the 76ers on Saturday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
This was the expectation with LaRavia carrying a doubtful tag prior to this update. The Grizzlies just signed Timmy Allen to a 10-day contract and could give him an extended look Saturday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Joins starting unit Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Catches fire in fourth quarter•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Good to go•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Dealing with illness•