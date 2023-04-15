LaRavia (calf) will not play in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round versus the Lakers on Sunday.
LaRavia will miss a fifth straight game with soreness in his right calf. However, he doesn't factor into the rotation, so his absence should have minimal impact.
