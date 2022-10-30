LaRavia (illness) is out Saturday against the Jazz.
LaRavia and Ja Morant are both out due to illnesses. Tyus Jones will start in Morant's stead, and with LaRavia out, more minutes could go to Brandon Clarke, David Roddy and John Konchar.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Listed doubtful for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Goes for career-high 13 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Lessened role in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Should compete for starting job•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Heads to Memphis in multi-pick deal•
-
Timberwolves' Jake LaRavia: Heads to Memphis in multi-pick deal•