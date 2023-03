LaRavia tallied 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-105 loss to Sioux Falls.

LaRavia made his first G League appearance in a month during Friday's defeat, but he was the Hustle's leading scorer against the Skyforce. He'll have a chance to see more minutes with the Hustle after playing a minimal role with the Grizzlies.