LaRavia had 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 victory over the Pacers.
LaRavia was coming off a dud against the Pelicans on Friday, but bounced back nicely Sunday in what was his eighth game of the campaign with double-digit points. The Grizzlies are using a deep rotation right now, and LaRavia's sporadic production has made him hard to trust outside of deeper fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Tallies three blocks in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Hands out career-high eight assists•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Hands out six assists•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Not starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Starting vs. Philadelphia•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Logs double-double off bench•